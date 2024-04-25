Thursday, April 25, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati bonded over ‘fitness and health discussions’ on ‘Deva’ set

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 25: Actor Pavail Gulati said it has been a “joy” working with Shahid Kapoor, with whom he bonded over fitness and health discussions on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Deva’.

Pavail shared, “It’s been a joy to work alongside Shahid. We’ve bonded over our mutual interests, particularly in fitness and health discussions. Collaborating with someone who shares similar passions and brings such dedication to the craft has been incredible.”

“Our journey on the ‘Deva’ set has been immensely rewarding,” he said.

In ‘Deva’, Pavail takes on the role of a police officer, and the first phase of filming has wrapped up.

Expressing gratitude for their growing bond, Pavail acknowledges Shahid’s warmth and commitment.

“Beyond our characters, Shahid’s dedication has made every moment on set memorable. We’ve built a connection that goes beyond the screen, and I’m grateful for the chance to collaborate with him on ‘Deva’,” he said.

‘Deva’ is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. (IANS)

