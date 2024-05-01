Wednesday, May 1, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema

The landmark 50-year cinematic journey of veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi will be celebrated here next month at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), the annual celebration of features and documentaries from the Indian subcontinent.
The 24th edition of the NYIFF, considered North America’s longest running and most prestigious Indian film festival, will run from May 31-June 2 and showcase 49 narrative, documentaries and short films starring some of the biggest names in cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah.
With the year 2024 marking Azmi’s five decades in Indian and international cinema, the gala will celebrate this landmark anniversary with a special event that will include the screening of her 1996 film “Fire”, directed by Deepa Mehta.
“I have been associated with the New York Indian Film Festival since its inception and I am heartened by the progress it has made over the years in leaps and bounds. I am happy that my 50th year is being celebrated at the NYIFF and I look forward to it,” a NYIFF statement quoted Azmi as saying.
Azmi, 73, who will attend this year’s NYIFF, will delve into her “remarkable journey, from her groundbreaking debut in Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’, to her trailblazing roles that have earned her five National Film Awards and international accolades,” the statement said.
“From her gripping portrayal in ‘Ankur’ to her recent roles in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Ghoomer’, her collaborations transcend borders, with projects including Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ and Steven Spielberg’s prestigious mini-series ‘Halo’.
The festival, presented by the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), will open with the film “Dear Jassi”, directed by Indian-American filmmaker Tarsem Singh, who has made films with Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, besides directing videos for music legends like the bands R.E.M. and Lady Gaga. Closing the festival will be the Sanya Malhotra-starrer “Mrs”, directed by Arati Kadav. (PTI)

Mufasa: The Lion King to roar in theatres on Dec 20, trailer out
Suniel Shetty unveils first look with protective gear from his ‘action’ title
