Saturday, May 4, 2024
Priyanka says being part of Womb has been nothing short of inspiring

By: Agencies

Priyanka Chopra feels inspired to be a part of the documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB), directed by Ajitesh Sharma, which she described as “stories of courage, strength, and resilience.” Priyanka shared a glimpse of the documentary on Instagram, highlighting its focus on the fight against all forms of violence faced by women in India. It also showcases the journey of Srishti Bakshi as she walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering 3,800 km over 240 days to uncover and share stories about women. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote: “Very rarely do you come across people whose strength leaves you in awe and ignites a fire within you to tell a story that can truly make a difference.” (IANS)

Previous article
‘Nothing’s going to come out this year’: Ed Sheeran talks about his new music
Next article
‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan a brilliant visualiser: Laapataa Ladies writer
