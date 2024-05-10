KHADC convenes meet on Lineage Act

SHILLONG, May 9: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will hold a meeting with various stakeholders on Monday to deliberate on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997.

KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Thursday said the council decided to convene the meeting as various observations are being made from different quarters about the Act. He said all the 30 MDCs are concerned because the primary objective of the Act cannot be diluted as it is rooted in the matrilineal system of lineage of the Khasis.

He said the council has decided to invite the Rangbah Kur of the different clan, Syiem of the different Himas and members of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) to attend the meeting and share their views and opinions on the Act.

Syiem said they will also discuss the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the council.

The main thrust of the amendment bill is to make it mandatory for the Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur to register themselves with the council and also to include the “Ring Bia or Shaw Bhoi”.

According to the amendment bill, “Ring Bia or Shaw Bhoi” means customary practices prevailing among certain indigenous Khasi clans in the Ri-Bhoi district, where in the case of Duh Iing, the Khasi male member of such a family may marry a non-Khasi and his offspring may adopt his clan or title with the consent of the Kpoh concerned, duly recommended by the Kur to be deemed Khasis if they fulfill the conditions of the community.

The amendment bill stated that the Executive Committee shall appoint an officer of the KHADC, not below the rank of deputy secretary, as the registrar of Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur. The registrar shall be an office of record of the various Seng Kur and their members, it said.

“Every Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur shall register before the office of the registrar as prescribed by rules framed under this Act. The registrar of Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur shall by public notification notify the recognized Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur,” the amendment bill said.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the KHADC will hold a meeting with the officials of the District Council Affairs (DCA) department on May 15 to discuss the amendment bill.

The council will push to ensure that the amendment bill is sent to the Governor for his assent so that it becomes an Act.