India set to host ‘Bharat Parv’ at 77th Cannes Film Festival

It is a special year for India as it is set to host Bharat Parv at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities.

At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments, and members of the industry will showcase India’s creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, as per a statement by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

It will be for the first time that the country will host a ‘Bharat Parv’ at the Cannes Film Festival, to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents from across the world and showcase the myriad creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI) to be held in Goa on November 20-28, 2024 and will be unveiled at the Bharat Parv.

The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, including, fostering production collaborations, curated knowledge sessions, signing distribution deals, greenlighting scripts, B2B meetings, and networking with prominent entertainment and media players from around the world.

The Pavilion will be organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as an industry partner. (ANI)