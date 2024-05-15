Sonali Bendre exudes cool chic vibe with all-green look, edgy heels, top-notch bun

Shillong, May 15: Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday went all green for her outfit of the day, sending major summer fashion cool chic vibes.

The actress took to Instagram where she enjoys 4.5 million followers and dropped a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

The snaps show her wearing a below-knee-length green dress.

She went all matte with her makeup — brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a contoured face. Her hair is tied in a top-notch bun. She completed her look with gold earrings and black edgy heels.

“Wednesday Wisdom: Water your own grass, it’s already greener than you think,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Sonali recently appeared in the newsroom drama ‘The Broken News Season 2’ also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

The show is streaming on Zee5. (IANS)