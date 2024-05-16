Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam: Several cities record temperatures few notches above normal

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 16:  Assam has been reeling under conditions of a heat wave as several cities record temperatures at least five notches above normal.

According to weather department data, Guwahati recorded a temperature of 37.2 degree Celcius on Wednesday, which is a departure of 5.4 degrees from normal.

Tezpur witnessed a departure of 7.2 degrees and the city recorded 38.1 degree Celcius on Wednesday.

Similarly, other cities like Dibrugarh, Silchar, Dhubri and Jorhat also recorded a few notches above normal temperatures.

The Met department has predicted that a similar condition will prevail in Assam for a couple of days, although the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati forecasted that light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms may occur in isolated places in the state.

IANS

Previous article
PoK is India and it will come back to India: EAM Jaishankar
Next article
Viksit Bharat Ambassador: India added 31,000 km rail network, equal to Germany in 10 years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi Police team at Swati Maliwal’s residence

New Delhi, May 15: A Delhi Police's Special Cell team, including senior officers, reached AAP Rajya Sabha MP...
NATIONAL

IIT Mandi’s new eco-friendly solution to shield from electromagnetic interference

Mandi, May 16:  Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed a novel biodegradable and...
NATIONAL

Govt slashes prices of 41 medicines

New Delhi, May 16: The government has reduced the prices of 41 commonly used medicines and six formulations...
NATIONAL

Viksit Bharat Ambassador: India added 31,000 km rail network, equal to Germany in 10 years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, May 16: Union Minister for Railways, Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday reeled out data...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Police team at Swati Maliwal’s residence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 15: A Delhi Police's Special Cell...

IIT Mandi’s new eco-friendly solution to shield from electromagnetic interference

NATIONAL 0
Mandi, May 16:  Researchers at the Indian Institute of...

Govt slashes prices of 41 medicines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: The government has reduced the...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Police team at Swati Maliwal’s residence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 15: A Delhi Police's Special Cell...

IIT Mandi’s new eco-friendly solution to shield from electromagnetic interference

NATIONAL 0
Mandi, May 16:  Researchers at the Indian Institute of...

Govt slashes prices of 41 medicines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: The government has reduced the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img