Thursday, May 16, 2024
NATIONAL

Delhi Police team at Swati Maliwal’s residence

New Delhi, May 15: A Delhi Police’s Special Cell team, including senior officers, reached AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s residence here days after she was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police along with other officers came to Maliwal’s residence.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that one police control room (PCR) call at 9:34 a.m. on Monday had been received at Civil Lines police station from a woman saying she had been assaulted at CM House.

The PCR call stated that “the woman is saying that she is at the CM’s house and has been assaulted by CM’s PA Bibhav Kumar”, the note of the PCR call written by a policeman read.

DCP Meena said that in response to the PCR call, the Station House Officer (SHO) along with other personnel reached the location, which was the Chief Minister’s residence. However, they found that she was not present there.

“After some time, MP Madam came to the Civil Lines police station, however, she (Maliwal) left stating she would give a complaint later,” said the DCP.

IANS

IIT Mandi’s new eco-friendly solution to shield from electromagnetic interference
