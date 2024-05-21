Idashisha Nongrang takes over as state police chief

Will change perception that M’laya police is hostile towards

its own people: New DGP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 20: Idashisha Nongrang, who took over as the Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday, said she would want to correct the perception that Meghalaya police is hostile to its people.

She told the media her challenge will be to defeat that perception.

Stating that the police is there to help people and not harass them, she said an open house will be held once every week and anyone willing to meet her can do so.

“I will give them a hearing and meet them personally,” she said.

Asked about accountability and transparency, Nongrang said Meghalaya police is known to be disciplined, which is an inherent quality here, and referred to the recent appreciation of 12 companies of Meghalaya police for election duty outside the state.

“We just need to rework certain things, not only at the level of constables but even officers,” she said while lamenting that officers, despite being in the same building, do not communicate with one another or send memos to one another.

“We need to mitigate the situation and ensure that our accessibility to people is much better,” the DGP added.

Meanwhile, she said the police are verifying the claims of HNLC that it is not involved in any extortion drives in Shillong. The outfit had outright dismissed its involvement stating that it could be the work of some others.

Nongrang said the police will strive to make the law and order situation in Shillong better.

The miscreants carried out several petrol bomb attacks in and around the city in recent times but no arrests have been made so far. Asked about it, she said she will look into the matter.

Nongrang said her priority will be basic policing and prevention and detection of crime. She also said that she will focus on areas where trends of crime against women and children are much distributing. She admitted that the cases of crime have increased despite the best efforts of the force.

“We haven’t got the results and hence, we need to rethink and relook at our strategy,” Nongrang said.

She said she will try to ensure that women feel safer. She also said that she will work to improve the accessibility of women to police stations.

Nongrang said the rising incidents of crime due to drug abuse is a matter of grave concern and the police and the society need to work together to address this issue.

She said Shillong was once a transit route for drugs but now it is being consumed here. She said the police have not got much success in the fight against drugs despite efforts.

Earlier in the day, Nongrang took charge as the first female DGP of Meghalaya.

She was given a ceremonial salute by the Meghalaya Police personnel at the police headquarter.

She also addressed the top brass of Meghalaya police on her first day and also cut a cake on the occasion.