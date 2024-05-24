Friday, May 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Umiam dam repair by July; no respite from traffic blues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: The retrofitting work on the Umiam dam, initially set to conclude in April, now eyes a July deadline, in what brings no respite from the prolonged traffic queues.
As only one lane remains open at a time, queue jumpers are sometimes a cause of annoyance, as several cars ferrying people who might have a genuine inability to wait behind the others end up suffering.
Yet, amidst the chaos, women hawkers who come from Ri-Bhoi seize their opportunities, offering watermelons, pineapples, and other delights to stuck motorists and four wheelers. For them, the queues become lucrative spots, with tourist vehicles especially indulging in roadside treats.
Hawkers’ shift from selling fruits to catering to the queue’s needs highlights this entrepreneurial adaptation.
One hawker who used to make her way into the city initially to sell fruits like mulberries, berries among others, now tries to finish all of them in the queue and makes it back home sooner.
The numerous petrol pumps have their own sad tale to share. As heavy vehicles are not permitted through this route, which generated the major chunk of profit for these pumps, they think they have been undergoing losses for some time now.
Pumps along the route lament the absence of heavy vehicles, their primary revenue source.
Additionally, the afternoon rains do slow down the retrofitting work, and as the sun shines again, the workers are back at it.
As showers bless the region, hopes remain high for timely project completion, alleviating the plight of commuters and businesses alike.
Community efforts to combat littering on Shillong-Umiam road
The picturesque road from Shillong to Umiam has recently been marred by increasing amounts of roadside litter. In response, a few concerned citizens have begun to take action to maintain its cleanliness.
The ongoing repairs to the Umiam Dam have resulted in significant traffic jams along the route. During these prolonged periods of immobility, some drivers and passengers have taken to discarding wrappers and other waste from their vehicles. This behavior has prompted local communities to step in.
On Thursday, a notable initiative was observed as a group of women from a security agency dedicated their time to cleaning the litter-strewn road. Additionally, various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have installed dustbins along the entire stretch of the highway, encouraging travelers to dispose of their waste properly.
Furthermore, local vendors, who sell fruits and snacks to passengers caught in the traffic, have also contributed to the cleanup efforts. Their proactive measures are crucial in preventing the litter from reaching the nearby Umiam Lake, a pristine body of water that lies adjacent to the highway.
The community’s collective efforts highlight the importance of preserving the natural beauty of the Shillong-Umiam road and protecting the environment from pollution.

Previous article
Govt reinvigorates war on drugs
