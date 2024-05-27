World Watch

Monday, May 27, 2024
Renewed flash floods kill 15 in Afghanistan
Islamabad, May 26: Renewed heavy rains have triggered more flash floods in Afghanistan, killing at least 15 people, including 10 members of the same family in the northeast. The unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and destroying property and crops. The floods Saturday night hit northeastern Badakhshan and northern Baghlan provinces, with the latter already having suffered the brunt of the rains earlier this month. (AP)

Indians rescued & repatriated from Laos
VIENTIANE, May 26: The Embassy of India in Laos said on Sunday that it has successfully rescued and repatriated 13 Indians, including seven Odia workers from a wood factory in Attapeu province and six Indian youngsters from the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in the Bokeo province of the Southeast Asian country. Stating that ensuring the safety and well-being of Indians remains its top priority, the Embassy also advised Indian workers coming to Laos/Lao PDR, to not get duped by fake or illegal job offers. So far, 428 Indian nationals have been rescued. (IANS)

POT POURRI
