Tuesday, May 28, 2024
61-day fishing ban implemented in Goa from June 1

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 28: The annual 61-day fishing ban in the coastal state will be implemented from June 1, a Minister said.

Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar told IANS that the ban will be enforced from June 1.

 

“The ban is for 61 days, which is from June 1 to July 31,” Halarnkar said.

 

The Minister added that action would be taken against those who are involved in illegal fishing during the banned season.

 

“Due to the rough weather conditions in the sea, nobody goes for fishing. All the boats are anchored at jetties. However, we will take action if anyone is found fishing during the ban period,” he said.

 

During this period mechanised fishing is prohibited along the sea coast and territorial waters of Goa.

 

There are around 897 fishing trawlers in Goa.

 

The workers from trawlers leave for their hometowns during the ban season and come back to the coastal state at the end of July to begin with operations in August.

 

Most of the workers working on trawlers are from other states, who get a break during the fishing ban period.

 

The ban is imposed annually in the coastal state to facilitate sufficient time for fish breeding. (IANS)

