Cyclone Remal impacts Assam; 3 deaths reported from 3 districts

Guwahati, May 28: Cyclone Remal took a heavy toll in Assam with at least three deaths reported from Morigaon, Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts, while 17 others, including 12 students in Sonitpur district, were injured as heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the state on Tuesday.

According to initial reports received from the field officer under Morigaon revenue circle, a student, identified as Kaushik Bordoloi Amphi (17) of Morigaon Gurukul Junior College, died on the spot when a tree fell on the autorickshaw he was travelling near Dighalbori LP School around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

In another incident, an uprooted tree fell on a school bus of Ursula English School in Dhekiajuli and injured 12 students on Tuesday morning. “The injured students were rescued and sent for medical care,” an official report said.

The cyclonic storm left a trail of destruction in several parts of the state with heavy rain accompanied by squally winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph), uprooting trees and damaging property/infrastructure and power lines, even as NDRF/SDRF, fire and emergency service, police, APDCL and forest personnel were engaged in rescue and clearing operations.

AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA also assisted the district administration in storm-affected areas for undertaking clearance of uprooted trees/branches fallen in roads/highways.

Officials state that as many as 14 districts – Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi-Anglong, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, South-Salmara, West Karbi-Anglong have been affected by the storm.

Kamrup Metro district also bore the brunt of the storm with three trees uprooted under Chandrapur revenue circle; two trees uprooted under Dispur revenue circle while two trees were uprooted under Guwahati revenue circle on Tuesday morning. Power supply, which was disrupted for several hours in parts of Guwahati and lower Assam, were restored as the weather improved by evening.

As a precautionary measure, some private schools in Guwahati were declared closed even as many schools, including government schools, remained open.

In Kamrup district, the storm affected areas under North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia, Palashbari, Chhaygaon, Chamaria, Goroimari, Nagarbera and Boko revenue circles. Besides, several houses were also reportedly damaged in areas under Palashbari, Chaygaon and Boko revenue circles.

In Darrang district, the storm impacted areas under Mangaldai, Sipajhar and Patharighat revenue circles with uprooted trees disrupting communication on roads while high voltage APDCL lines were seen damaged in several areas.

Flash floods have been reported in parts of Karimganj district, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert.

On the other hand, heavy rain has affected communication between Haflong and Silchar with the Lumding-Silchar railway track and national highway 27 severely impacted by the torrential downpour.

Road communication was affected in areas under Haflong revenue circle in Dima Hasao district, as fallen trees blocked roads while power poles were left mangled, resulting in power outage.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin had forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other Northeastern states on May 28.

“In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on his official social media platform, X.

Sarma, who is currently in Odisha, directed the chief secretary to assess the situation, closely monitor relief, rehabilitation and precautionary measures and ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families and timely treatment for the injured.

Accordingly, the chief secretary held a video conference with the district commissioners and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in the presence of the director general of police on Tuesday evening. The conference was held to make a quick assessment of damages to houses and property and relief measures to be taken.

The chief secretary also instructed the district commissioners to personally inspect busy passenger ferry ghats across the state to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.