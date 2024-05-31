Friday, May 31, 2024
Sex videos case: Arrested JD(S) MP Prajwal’s parents fear imprisonment in abduction case

By: Agencies

Share post:

Bengaluru, May 31: Following the arrest of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sex videos case on Friday, his father HD Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna are also fearing imprisonment in a case related to the kidnapping of one of the victims in which they have been named.

Both the parents are awaiting verdicts on two separate cases related to their bail pleas that have been taken up for hearing on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday served a notice to former ZP member Bhavani Revanna, in connection with the kidnapping case under CrPC Section column 41(a).

The SIT has directed Bhavani Revanna to remain at her residence in Holenarasipur town in Hassan District for questioning.

The kidnapping case has been lodged at the KR Nagar Police Station in Mysuru District.

Earlier, in a letter to the SIT on May 15, Bhavani Revanna had stated that she would be available at her Holenarasipur residence for questioning if the need arose.

The SIT team, also comprising women, would question her anytime between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M on June 1 (Saturday).

Earlier, the special court for people’s representative had reserved its order on the conditional bail plea of Bhavani Revanna and is slated to give its verdict later on Friday.

The SIT has vehemently argued that Bhavani Revanna’s petition should not be entertained.

Sources said that Bhavani Revanna has been out of public eye for the last 15 days and is holed up at an undisclosed location.

If her bail plea is rejected by the court, the SIT is most likely to arrest her and its sleuths have already been hunting for her since Friday morning, sources said.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Friday took up the SIT’s petition questioning the conditional bail to JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, who is Prajwal Revanna’s father.

Senior counsel and former Advocate General Prof. Ravivarma Kumar, is arguing the case for the SIT.

SIT sources said that they have new evidence against HD Revanna and are confident of his conditional bail being cancelled in the kidnapping case in which he is the prime accused.

The SIT is maintaining that both MLA Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna raped the house help, who is the complainant in the case.

The grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna, had left the country on April 26 after the sex videos came to light.

He was arrested in the early hours of Friday at the Bengaluru International Airport.

–IANS

 

