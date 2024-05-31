Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Anti-Dowry Section 498A being misused in matrimonial disputes with ulterior motives, Kerala High Court

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Kochi, May 31: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked courts to look into cases of matrimonial disputes with care as several women misuse Section 498 of IPC to put the close relatives of their husbands in distress by leveling allegations of cruelty.

Justice A. Badharudeen pointed out that in matrimonial disputes, many women misuse Section 498 A against their husbands and their relatives to defame them in society.

Justice Badharudeen said, “It is noticed that in matrimonial disputes, certain wives initiate criminal proceedings on the strength of vague and omnibus allegations against the parents, sisters, brothers and other relatives of the husband with ulterior motive to put them under the veil of prosecution involving non-bailable offences and to face the ordeal of criminal prosecution and trial by the parents, sisters, brothers and other relatives of the husband, to malign and defame their image in the society.”

“In such cases, the court must analyse materials available when quashment is sought whether the allegations specifically state anything dealt under Section 498A so as to prosecute the accused for the said offences, by subjecting themselves for trial,” said the High Court.

The Court made these observations while quashing criminal proceedings initiated by a woman against her 61-year-old mother-in-law on the allegations of committing cruelty and demanding dowry.

The High Court held that there were only sweeping and general allegations against the mother-in-law without mentioning any specific instance of cruelty, and hence it quashed criminal proceedings against her.

–IANS

Previous article
Sex videos case: Arrested JD(S) MP Prajwal’s parents fear imprisonment in abduction case
Next article
World No Tobacco Day observed by Indian Dental Association & USTM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, said on Friday that comprehensive arrangements have been made...
Business

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday said it has signed a 30-year concession pact with...
INTERNATIONAL

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah has taken yet...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Day matches will even out everything, says RP Singh

Shillong, May 31: The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA will see...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C,...

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Business 0
Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday...

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri...
Load more

Popular news

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C,...

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Business 0
Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday...

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img