Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

World No Tobacco Day observed by Indian Dental Association & USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 31: A galaxy of renowned doctors, academicians, and students gathered here today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) to celebrate World No Tobacco Day.

The event featured awareness talks and strategies addressing the life-threatening effects of tobacco consumption. It was organized by the Indian Dental Association Assam State Branch in collaboration with the Department of ENT and the Department of Dentistry of PA Sangma International Hospital, USTM, according to a Press communique.

The celebration was graced by several eminent personalities, including Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM; Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice Chancellor USTM; Prof Dr Biraj Kumar Das, Principal, PIMC; Dr Amar Nath, President, Indian Dental Association, Assam; Dr Ripan Das, President, Indian Dental Association, Guwahati Branch; Dr Jogesh Sharma, Director, Health Education and Research, PIMC; Dr Munindra Baruah, Head and Neck Oncosurgeon & Member Union of International Cancer Control; Dr Pratim Talukdar, Associate Professor, Department of Dentistry USTM, and Hon. Secy. of Indian Dental Association Assam State Branch; Dr Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent PIMC, apart from other doctors, academicians, and students.

The discussions covered critical topics such as Oral Cancer and its Prevention, Risk Factors of Cancer in Northeast India, and the stark choice between Smoking or Health.

Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah emphasized, “The theme is to discourage everyone from taking tobacco. Those who consume tobacco die very early. Both human health and the environment are adversely affected by smoking. Passive smoking is even more dangerous”. He further said that it is crucial for the younger generation to understand that there is no wrong time to quit smoking. Tobacco use is particularly prevalent among lower-income groups, and it is vital to avoid getting trapped by it. “If you are trapped, come out as soon as possible”, he added.

Addressing the audience, Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque stated, “Our upcoming medical college will play a vital role in creating awareness. I hope in the coming days we shoulder all the responsibilities. Prevention is better than cure, so we must focus on creating awareness.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Biraj Kumar Das highlighted, “As far as oral cancer is concerned, Assam and Meghalaya have the highest rates in the Northeast. Raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption is crucial to combat cancer.”

Dr. Amar Nath expressed his gratitude to USTM for hosting the event. The program was enriched with speeches and presentations by Dr. Jogesh Sharma, Dr. Ripon Das, and Prof. Dr. Mridul Sharma. The event concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Dr. Rashna Dass Hazarika.

Previous article
Anti-Dowry Section 498A being misused in matrimonial disputes with ulterior motives, Kerala High Court
Next article
All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, said on Friday that comprehensive arrangements have been made...
Business

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday said it has signed a 30-year concession pact with...
INTERNATIONAL

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah has taken yet...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Day matches will even out everything, says RP Singh

Shillong, May 31: The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA will see...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C,...

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Business 0
Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday...

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri...
Load more

Popular news

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C,...

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Business 0
Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday...

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img