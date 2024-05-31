World No Tobacco Day observed by Indian Dental Association & USTM

Guwahati, May 31: A galaxy of renowned doctors, academicians, and students gathered here today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) to celebrate World No Tobacco Day.

The event featured awareness talks and strategies addressing the life-threatening effects of tobacco consumption. It was organized by the Indian Dental Association Assam State Branch in collaboration with the Department of ENT and the Department of Dentistry of PA Sangma International Hospital, USTM, according to a Press communique.

The celebration was graced by several eminent personalities, including Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM; Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice Chancellor USTM; Prof Dr Biraj Kumar Das, Principal, PIMC; Dr Amar Nath, President, Indian Dental Association, Assam; Dr Ripan Das, President, Indian Dental Association, Guwahati Branch; Dr Jogesh Sharma, Director, Health Education and Research, PIMC; Dr Munindra Baruah, Head and Neck Oncosurgeon & Member Union of International Cancer Control; Dr Pratim Talukdar, Associate Professor, Department of Dentistry USTM, and Hon. Secy. of Indian Dental Association Assam State Branch; Dr Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent PIMC, apart from other doctors, academicians, and students.

The discussions covered critical topics such as Oral Cancer and its Prevention, Risk Factors of Cancer in Northeast India, and the stark choice between Smoking or Health.

Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah emphasized, “The theme is to discourage everyone from taking tobacco. Those who consume tobacco die very early. Both human health and the environment are adversely affected by smoking. Passive smoking is even more dangerous”. He further said that it is crucial for the younger generation to understand that there is no wrong time to quit smoking. Tobacco use is particularly prevalent among lower-income groups, and it is vital to avoid getting trapped by it. “If you are trapped, come out as soon as possible”, he added.

Addressing the audience, Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque stated, “Our upcoming medical college will play a vital role in creating awareness. I hope in the coming days we shoulder all the responsibilities. Prevention is better than cure, so we must focus on creating awareness.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Biraj Kumar Das highlighted, “As far as oral cancer is concerned, Assam and Meghalaya have the highest rates in the Northeast. Raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption is crucial to combat cancer.”

Dr. Amar Nath expressed his gratitude to USTM for hosting the event. The program was enriched with speeches and presentations by Dr. Jogesh Sharma, Dr. Ripon Das, and Prof. Dr. Mridul Sharma. The event concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Dr. Rashna Dass Hazarika.