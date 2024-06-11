Tuesday, June 11, 2024
NATIONAL

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally known for its excellence, affordability, and advanced infrastructure, said Jagat Prakash Nadda, who on Tuesday took charge as the new Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The minister, in a post on the social media platform X, said that the health sector was the “backbone of the country” and the ministry “plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress and the well-being of its people”.

In addition to promoting “public health”, the health sector “also stands as a strong force in addressing and overcoming health challenges,” said Union Minister Nadda.

“At present, India’s healthcare system is recognised globally for its excellence, boasting affordable and advanced infrastructure,” he said.

The Union Minister noted that this had helped position the country “as a prominent destination for medical tourism worldwide”.

JP Nadda entered politics in 1975 and became the election incharge of the BJP’s youth wing during the Lok Sabha polls in 1989.

Later, he fought Assembly elections from his home state Himachal Pradesh, and won three times.

He has been a Cabinet Minister in Himachal Pradesh.

He was also the BJP National General Secretary and Member Secretary of the BJP Parliamentary Board and held the position of Union Health Minister from November 2014 to May 2019.

Earlier, Anupriya Patel took charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health &amp; Family Welfare, and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Ayush.

–IANS

 

