Diljit, Neeru and Jasmin dazzle in latest song from Jatt and Juliet 3

The cast of the upcoming Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet 3 launched another song from the film Haye Juliet,- under the banners of Speed Records and White Hill Studios on Saturday. The film’s cast, Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Jasmin Bajwa, delivered an outstanding performance in the music video, showcasing their acting prowess. Diljit, in his trademark style, delivered flawless vocals that perfectly complement the lyrics, which have been crafted by Jaani, known for his excellence in the industry. During the event, it was revealed how well Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh connect, not only on-screen but also off-screen as friends and colleagues. (IANS)