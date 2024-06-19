Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli drone strike kills military officer in Syria

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Damascus, June 19 (IANS) The Israeli military killed a Syrian officer in a drone strike in southern Syria on Wednesday morning, the Syrian Ministry of Defence said.

 

The attack targeted two Syrian military sites in the Quneitra and Daraa provinces in southern Syria at around 7 a.m. (local time), killing one Syrian officer and causing damage to an unknown amount of materials, Xinhua news agency reported citing the ministry.

 

The Syrian government condemned the strike, labelling it as an “act of aggression” by Israel.

 

Tensions between Israel and Syria have escalated in recent years, with numerous airstrikes attributed to Israel, targeting what Israel perceives as Iranian assets and Hezbollah positions and weaponry in Syria.

 

Israel has repeatedly said that its actions are aimed at preventing Iranian entrenchment near its borders. (IANS)

Previous article
India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a major breakthrough" has been made in the June 9...
NATIONAL

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament

New Delhi, June 19: Amid the verbal exchange between BJP and the Opposition over shifting of statues...
Health

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength: Research

Shillong, June 19: Lifting heavy weights around the time of retirement could preserve leg strength into older age,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bombay HC allows ‘Hamare Baarah’ release on June 21 with modifications

Shillong, June 19: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the release of the controversial film 'Hamare Baarah'...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a...

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Amid the verbal exchange...

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength: Research

Health 0
Shillong, June 19: Lifting heavy weights around the time...
Load more

Popular news

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a...

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Amid the verbal exchange...

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength: Research

Health 0
Shillong, June 19: Lifting heavy weights around the time...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img