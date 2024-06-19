Wednesday, June 19, 2024
SPORTS

Okhapara SS, St. Claret HS emerge winners

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

Ampati, June 18: The District Level Inter School Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2024 concluded on Monday at Students’ Field, Ampati, South West Garo Hills. Organized by the Office of the District Sports Officer, South West Garo Hills, Ampati, the tournament featured thrilling matches among U-15 boys, U-17 boys, and U-17 girls teams.
In the U-17 Girls category, Okhapara Secondary School emerged victorious, with Springfield Higher Secondary School securing the runners-up position. The best player award was given to Anggilchi Mirza G Sangma of Okhapara Secondary School.
For the U-15 Boys, St. Claret Higher Secondary School claimed the winner’s trophy, In the U-17 Boys division, Okhapara Secondary School again emerge victorious.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

