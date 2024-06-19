Okhapara SS, St. Claret HS emerge winners

From Our Correspondent

Ampati, June 18: The District Level Inter School Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2024 concluded on Monday at Students’ Field, Ampati, South West Garo Hills. Organized by the Office of the District Sports Officer, South West Garo Hills, Ampati, the tournament featured thrilling matches among U-15 boys, U-17 boys, and U-17 girls teams.

In the U-17 Girls category, Okhapara Secondary School emerged victorious, with Springfield Higher Secondary School securing the runners-up position. The best player award was given to Anggilchi Mirza G Sangma of Okhapara Secondary School.

For the U-15 Boys, St. Claret Higher Secondary School claimed the winner’s trophy, In the U-17 Boys division, Okhapara Secondary School again emerge victorious.