Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Members of the JAC of Dong Namchiang Narpuh, which comprises the villages of Tongseng, Kuliang, Pyrtakuna, Umkiang, Donaskur, Donaumbluh, Ratacherra and Malidor, sit on an indefinite blockade on the National Highway 6. The road blockade, which began at 7:30am on Wednesday, went off smoothly. The JAC said their road blockade will continue until the government takes a call on repair of the dilapidated highway. The Jaintia National Council and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council’s Narpuh Circle also supported the road blockade. (ST)

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Phulbari reels under darkness; groups nudge Power minister
Next article
Training for Arunachal tourism officers at IIM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship...
SPORTS

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games...
SPORTS

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to...
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has raised concerns over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

Popular news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img