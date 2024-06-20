Members of the JAC of Dong Namchiang Narpuh, which comprises the villages of Tongseng, Kuliang, Pyrtakuna, Umkiang, Donaskur, Donaumbluh, Ratacherra and Malidor, sit on an indefinite blockade on the National Highway 6. The road blockade, which began at 7:30am on Wednesday, went off smoothly. The JAC said their road blockade will continue until the government takes a call on repair of the dilapidated highway. The Jaintia National Council and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council’s Narpuh Circle also supported the road blockade. (ST)
