Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Training for Arunachal tourism officers at IIM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 19: In a bid to enhance the professional capabilities of tourism officials in Arunachal Pradesh, IIM Shillong, in partnership with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a Management Development Programme (MDP) for District Tourism Officers (DTOs) and Tourism Information Officers (TIOs). The event took place recently at the IIM Shillong Satellite Centre in Tawang, underscoring a commitment to sustainable tourism and economic growth in the region.
Under the leadership of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the IIM Shillong Satellite Centre in Tawang has become a hub for knowledge dissemination and governance enhancement. This initiative, in collaboration with the Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, focuses on sustainable development and community empowerment. This training programme follows a series of successful MDPs by IIM Shillong, including a recent five-day residential training for members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), aimed at improving administrative skills and governance. The extension of MDPs to the tourism sector further illustrates IIM Shillong’s dedication to fostering innovation and empowering local communities.
Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade in Tawang, Brigadier VS Rajput, attended the programme as the chief guest. He emphasised the potential of Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh as premier tourist destinations, advocating for the preservation of cultural heritage, enhancement of infrastructure, and adoption of sustainable tourism practices to boost economic growth and community well-being.
Director of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tourism department, KN Damo, highlighted the importance of such training programmes in shaping the future of tourism in the region. He encouraged participants to utilise their new skills to position Arunachal as a leading tourism hub.The MDP focused on three main areas — Economic Development, Marketing Strategies, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants were urged to integrate these elements into their roles to drive inclusive growth and promote Arunachal Pradesh on the global tourism map.

Previous article
Members of the JAC of Dong Namchiang Narpuh, which comprises the villages of Tongseng, Kuliang, Pyrtakuna, Umkiang, Donaskur, Donaumbluh, Ratacherra and Malidor, sit on an indefinite blockade on the National Highway 6. The road blockade, which began at 7:30am on Wednesday, went off smoothly. The JAC said their road blockade will continue until the government takes a call on repair of the dilapidated highway. The Jaintia National Council and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council’s Narpuh Circle also supported the road blockade. (ST)
Next article
Best-performing farmer trainees get certificates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship...
SPORTS

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games...
SPORTS

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to...
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has raised concerns over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

Popular news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img