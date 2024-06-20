Training for Arunachal tourism officers at IIM

SHILLONG, June 19: In a bid to enhance the professional capabilities of tourism officials in Arunachal Pradesh, IIM Shillong, in partnership with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a Management Development Programme (MDP) for District Tourism Officers (DTOs) and Tourism Information Officers (TIOs). The event took place recently at the IIM Shillong Satellite Centre in Tawang, underscoring a commitment to sustainable tourism and economic growth in the region.

Under the leadership of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the IIM Shillong Satellite Centre in Tawang has become a hub for knowledge dissemination and governance enhancement. This initiative, in collaboration with the Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, focuses on sustainable development and community empowerment. This training programme follows a series of successful MDPs by IIM Shillong, including a recent five-day residential training for members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), aimed at improving administrative skills and governance. The extension of MDPs to the tourism sector further illustrates IIM Shillong’s dedication to fostering innovation and empowering local communities.

Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade in Tawang, Brigadier VS Rajput, attended the programme as the chief guest. He emphasised the potential of Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh as premier tourist destinations, advocating for the preservation of cultural heritage, enhancement of infrastructure, and adoption of sustainable tourism practices to boost economic growth and community well-being.

Director of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tourism department, KN Damo, highlighted the importance of such training programmes in shaping the future of tourism in the region. He encouraged participants to utilise their new skills to position Arunachal as a leading tourism hub.The MDP focused on three main areas — Economic Development, Marketing Strategies, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants were urged to integrate these elements into their roles to drive inclusive growth and promote Arunachal Pradesh on the global tourism map.