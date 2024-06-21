Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

34 die in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit arrack

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kallakurichi/Chennai, June 20: The entire Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi on Thursday echoed with the wails of the family members of the victims of illicit arrack, that claimed the lives of at least 34 persons, with about 100 others under medical treatment.
Following the tragedy in the state’s northern district, the opposition lashed out at the DMK while the ruling party said it should not be assumed such issues happened only during its regime.
Chief Minister M K Stalin said: “The Kallakurichi incident must not have happened and it has caused deep anguish to me.” The deaths were due to consumption of ‘methanol mixed arrack,’ he said, adding he has directed authorities to ensure special care to those being treated in hospitals.
Stalin, who held a meeting to review the situation, announced setting up of a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the deaths.
Four persons linked to the sale of the poisonous arrack have been arrested so far, Stalin said and declared Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of the deceased. Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals. The state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection, he added.
He assured tough action against those who provided methanol for making the spurious concoction that became poisonous.
The entire Karunapuram, which has witnessed the deaths, including that of two women and one transgender, wore a gloomy look.
Heart-wrenching scenes, including that of a sobbing young girl, anxious relatives awaiting a medical update on their near and dear ones and women wailing in the streets were witnessed in this nondescript locality.
Leader of Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the affected people, including three children who have apparently lost both their parents.
According to locals, a contributing factor for the increase in death toll is the ‘initial denial’ of district authorities including police for several hours on Wednesday that the deaths, which were less than five at that time, were not due to ‘illicit arrack.’ In the meanwhile, several others consumed illicit arrack and some of them had got stored in their houses.
Meanwhile, #Resign Stalin trended on social media platform ‘X’ and several users targeted the ‘Dravidian model’ tagline of the DMK regime by posting messages using the hashtag #Saraya model (arrack model).
State BJP president K Annamalai announced a state-wide protest on June 22 against the ‘incompetence’ of the DMK government in curbing the production and sale of illicit liquor. (PTI)

Previous article
PM warns terrorists in J&K
Next article
Court grants bail to Kejriwal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

PCB to fine-tune selection committee after T20 WC debacle

New Delhi, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, significant changes loom for...
SPORTS

Ambrose doesn’t want Bumrah to change his bowling action

Bridgetown, June 20: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and despite the Indian spearhead’s struggles...
SPORTS

Australia need all-round effort against tricky Bangladesh

North Sound, June 20: It’s a mismatch on paper but title-favourites Australia would be wary of slipping on...
NATIONAL

Murmu turns 66; Vice President, PM greet her

New Delhi, June 20: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Droupadi Murmu a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PCB to fine-tune selection committee after T20 WC debacle

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s...

Ambrose doesn’t want Bumrah to change his bowling action

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 20: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan...

Australia need all-round effort against tricky Bangladesh

SPORTS 0
North Sound, June 20: It’s a mismatch on paper...
Load more

Popular news

PCB to fine-tune selection committee after T20 WC debacle

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s...

Ambrose doesn’t want Bumrah to change his bowling action

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 20: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan...

Australia need all-round effort against tricky Bangladesh

SPORTS 0
North Sound, June 20: It’s a mismatch on paper...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img