Friday, June 21, 2024
Alleged anomalies in NEET exam: Assam Cong stages sit-in demo in Guwahati

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, June 21: Amid widespread outrage over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) and the subsequent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Assam Congress on Friday also staged a sit-in protest here, while slamming the NDA government’s inaction and silence on the matter.

The party voiced strong concern over the state of affairs, stating that “paper leaks and cancelled exams are the new norms of our education system and indifference of the government shows that this regime is not at all serious about the future of our youth.”

Several Congress leaders, office-bearers and members staged the sit-in demonstration at Rajiv Bhawan here, holding placards and voicing concern over the alleged anomalies in the exam.

Leading the protest, Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah questioned why the NEET exam results had to be announced on June 4, the day on which votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections were counted and the results declared.

Borah alleged that the declaration of the NEET exam results on the day of the Lok Sabha results “only indicated that the BJP-led government attempted to cover up the anomalies and discrepancies in the conduct of the all-India exam.”

“Doctors are invaluable assets of the country as people are dependent on them for their good health. However, the NDA government has been silent and has not taken any action against such discrepancies in the exam that is conducted to select as many as 55,000 doctors,” Borah said.

“This again implies that the government is playing with the healthcare needs of the people of the country,” the Assam Congress president alleged.

Notably, Congress leaders in various states of the country staged protests against the alleged anomalies of the exam and subsequent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam.

Previous article
Consistency is the key when practising yoga’s versatile aspects: WHO
Next article
Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple on June 22
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

