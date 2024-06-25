Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Owaisi’s ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan in Lok Sabha draws BJP’s wrath

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 25: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi stoked a major controversy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during his swearing-in as the Member of Parliament (MP) by raising a slogan in favour of Palestine.

The Hyderabad lawmaker soon after taking oath as MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, chanted ‘Jai Palestine’ in the House, thereby inviting quick backlash from the treasury benches and also leading to chaos in the House. BJP members created an uproar over Owaisi chanting ‘Jai Palestine’ slogans and demanded that it be expunged from the proceedings of the House. Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the chair at the time, assured the members that nothing extra would go on record, except the oath ceremony.

Prior to this, when he moved to the podium to take the oath, he was greeted by Jai Shri Ram slogans. Kiren Rijiju, replying to questions on Owaisi’s Jai Palestine remarks during the oath ceremony, said: “We do not have any enmity with Palestine or any other country. While taking the oath, is it proper for any member to raise a slogan praising another country? We will have to check the rules if it is appropriate…” Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also expressed reservations against Owaisi’s slogan and termed it “absolutely wrong”.

“On one hand, he is taking an oath in the name of the Constitution and, on the other, giving a slogan against the Constitution. The real face of Owaisi is out,” Kishan Reddy said. According to reports, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has also registered a formal complaint against Owaisi, seeking action against him for an insulting act.

Owaisi, remaining unrepentant over his conduct, also defended his remarks in hailing the conflict-ridden West Asian region and said: “Everyone is saying a lot of things… I just said ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine’… how is it against the Constitution? “Show me where this provision is there in the Constitution… You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to,” he added. Last year, when the war between Israel and Gaza broke out, the AIMIM leader had hit out at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and described him as a ‘devil’.

IANS

Previous article
Altered morphology of Teesta River posing threat to life: Sikkim CM
Next article
Assam flood toll rises to 31; nine districts remain hit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the implementation of the new criminal laws was...
MEGHALAYA

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on Tuesday reiterated his call for a comprehensive and independent...
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills has appealed to Chief minister Conrad Sangma urging him...
NATIONAL

Assam bank fraud: CBI registers case against 4 accused

Guwahati, June 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused, comprising three...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said...

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on...

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said...

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on...

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img