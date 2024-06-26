Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Edn minister beseeches MLAs to adopt schools

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 25: In a fervent appeal, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday beseeched all 60 legislators across party lines to adopt schools in the state and contribute to their upkeep and development.
“We request all the 60 MLAs to kindly adopt schools to repair and construct new buildings from their funds,” Sangma said. He also urged Tura MDC Bernard Marak to allocate funds for school construction in his area.
This appeal follows allegations of numerous schools in Sangma’s constituency being in poor condition. Responding to these claims, Sangma highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to repair and construct school buildings over the past five years. “There are many such schools, and the government has done a lot of repairing and construction. We have been and will continue our efforts,” he emphasised.
Sangma criticised Bernard Marak for visiting only a few schools in the constituency, suggesting that Marak should adopt some schools in his area to aid in their development.
“I have used my MLA schemes for constructing schools and will continue to do so to the best of my ability,” he added. Concerns about the infrastructure of many government schools, particularly in the Garo Hills region, have been growing. An official from the state government confirmed that a program to repair and renovate dilapidated schools is already underway.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma previously informed the Assembly that funds collected for education, which had been used for other purposes, will now be dedicated to the construction or renovation of government schools. This decision is expected to benefit around 1,600 schools across the state.

Previous article
Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!

SHILLONG, June 25: More often than not, motorists in Shillong find themselves engaging in a squabble with fuel...
MEGHALAYA

Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth Chettri, who was swept away by a flash flood...
MEGHALAYA

Pseudo-BJP leaders creating rift in party, claims Bernard

TURA, June 25: Tura MDC and state BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has lashed out at alleged reports...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

MBOSE should be vigilant against pirated books

Editor, Over a month ago, a major crackdown in Guwahati uncovered the alarming presence of pirated NCERT books in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: More often than not, motorists in...

Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth...

Pseudo-BJP leaders creating rift in party, claims Bernard

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, June 25: Tura MDC and state BJP vice...
Load more

Popular news

Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: More often than not, motorists in...

Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth...

Pseudo-BJP leaders creating rift in party, claims Bernard

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, June 25: Tura MDC and state BJP vice...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img