Friday, June 28, 2024
spot_img
Environment

Air pollution exposure during childhood may affect lung health later

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 28: Early-life exposure to air pollution may have a direct effect on lung health later in life, reveals a study on Friday that underlines the need to reduce pollution.

 

Scientists at the University of Southern California (USC) found that the link between childhood air pollution exposure and adult bronchitis symptoms such as bronchitis, chronic cough, or congestion or phlegm production not associated with a cold — persisted even when the researchers adjusted for asthma or bronchitis symptoms early in life.

 

The study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Clinical Care Medicine, included 1,308 Children’s Health Study participants with an average age of 32 at their adult assessment.

 

The results showed that one-quarter of participants had experienced bronchitis symptoms within the previous 12 months.

 

The findings “suggest that childhood air pollution exposure has more subtle effects on our respiratory system that still impact us in adulthood,” said Erika Garcia, Assistant Professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine.

 

The presence of bronchitis symptoms was associated with exposure between birth and age 17 to two types of pollutants.

 

One group consists of tiny particles in the air, such as dust, pollen, ash from wildfires, industrial emissions, and products from vehicle exhaust.

 

The other is nitrogen dioxide — a byproduct of combustion in automobiles, planes, boats, and power plants that is known to hurt lung function.

 

The study focussed on exposure in children as they are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. Their respiratory and immune systems are still developing, and compared to adults, they breathe in more air relative to their body mass.

 

The team also found that the effect of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter exposure during childhood on bronchitis symptoms among adults was stronger for those who had been diagnosed with asthma as kids. (IANS)

Previous article
Assam’s Raimona National Park records first photograph of Mainland Serow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included

Shillong, June 28: At least 13 people were killed, including eight women and two children, after a tempo...
News Alert

Ajit Pawar set to present ‘please-all’ budget with Shinde guarantee in Maha Assembly today

Shillong, June 28: With an eye on the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, slated for September-October, Deputy Chief...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all geared up for the release of her debut comedy-drama...
Business

PM Gati Shakti scheme has scaled up India’s infra, spurred growth: Morgan Stanley

Shillong, June 28: Global investment bank and financial company Morgan Stanley has stated that the PM Gati Shakti...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 28: At least 13 people were killed,...

Ajit Pawar set to present ‘please-all’ budget with Shinde guarantee in Maha Assembly today

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 28: With an eye on the upcoming...

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all...
Load more

Popular news

13 killed in Karnataka road accident, 8 women and 2 children included

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 28: At least 13 people were killed,...

Ajit Pawar set to present ‘please-all’ budget with Shinde guarantee in Maha Assembly today

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 28: With an eye on the upcoming...

Tahira Kashyap’s debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a journey across phases of a woman’s life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 28: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img