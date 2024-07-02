Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

IIT-Bombay conducts ‘core test’ for BMC’s concrete roads in Mumbai

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 2: The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated ‘core test’ (strength) for all the concrete road works taken up in Mumbai covering 324 kms, to ensure good quality, an official said here on Tuesday.

 

While 29.37 kms of roads have been concretised in the first phase, the BMC carried out the trial ‘core test’ at two locations in Mumbai on July 1, and now all upcoming roads or those which have been completed shall undergo the strength tests.

 

For this, a circular sample section of the cement-concrete roads at Manjrekarwadi Marg in Andheri and Dixit Marg in Vile Parle was cut using a machine and sent to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) for testing its strength and ensuring that the works are done in a technically-correct manner.

 

For this, the IIT-B’s experts from the Civil Engineering Department guided the civic engineers to ensure technically correct and high quality works at a workshop.

 

Present at the testing were BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and other senior officials.

 

The officials said that the samples from different areas of the city will be sent to the IIT-B and government laboratories for testing to maintain the desired quality levels and prevent potholes, cracks or other damage to the cement-concrete roads with heavy flow of vehicular traffic.

 

The materials used for the road works were tested on various criteria like ratio, durability, homogeneity, load-bearing, etc, to weed out poor quality work and make sure that only the best quality of roads are constructed in the country’s commercial capital.

 

This would also convey a message to the road contractors that inferior works will not be tolerated, causing inconvenience to the public at large.

 

Meanwhile, the BMC has initiated the tendering process for the second phase of cement-concrete roads for Mumbai, said the official. (IANS)

Previous article
Floods prompt AHSEC to cancel state open school exam
Next article
What happened in Hathras? A stampede which claimed over 80 lives
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of Opposition...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha has opened up on why he gave the...
News Alert

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on...
NATIONAL

Assam flood situation grim; stranded rescue team, fishermen airlifted to safety

Guwahati, July 2: Amid rising river water levels and worsening flood situation in Assam, eight State Disaster Response...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech...

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul Gandhi’s opening knock as LoP rekindles the ‘controversy’s child’ tag

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first speech...

Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img