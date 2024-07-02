NGH police arrest 3 habitual offenders after they loot cash, valuables at gun point

Resubelpara, July 2: North Garo Hills (NGH) police yesterday arrested the third member of a dacoity gang that had been active in the inter-state boundary areas between Assam and Meghalaya.

The arrest, which was the third in the case, came after a formal police complaint had been filed by victims of dacoity on June 19 at the Mendipathar PS after they were looted of money and valuables at gun point on June 18 by the gang of dacoits.

As per information received, on the evening of June 18, 4 miscreants, who were on 2 two wheelers (Aprilia Scooty AS18J-0181 and Bajaj Pulsar 220 (AS18 E-7925) stopped the victims and at gun point demanded money. They took away an amount of Rs. 80,000/-, personal documents along with 2 (two) mobile phones with SIM cards.

On the same evening, however, the same dacoity gang were intercepted by villagers of Beldongpara under Krishnai, Goalpara – Assam that had fled away from the scene of the incident near Manikganj in NGH.

The 4 miscreants somehow managed to escape leaving their Pulsar bike behind. It was later handed over to Mendipathar Police Station, which was duly seized.

On 19th June, 2024 an FIR was received from the victims and the case has been registered vide Mendipathar Police Station with No. 09(06)2024 U/s-392 IPC, R/w. Sec. 25(IA)(IB) Arms Act

In this connection a search operation was launched and led by DySP, Special Ops and his team in the suspected hideout in the neighbouring areas of Assam.

One of the dacoits, Sunil Boro (33 yrs, r/o Upper Borgum, PO/PS Dudhnoi) was arrested from Dhupdhara PS jurisdiction along with the scooty bearing registration no.ASI8J-0181 which was used during the commission of the crime. The others, who were identified by then, included Kaltu Rabha, Turti Basumatary and Sahadev Basumatary all from Dudhnoi area of Assam but they managed to escape.

“Due to intense search operation conducted by the team, on Jul 1, one of the co-accused namely Turti Basumatary (r/o Buglamari, PO Lela, PS Dudhnoi, Goalpara, Assam) surrendered before the NGH police along with one semi-automatic pistol with 2 (two) live rounds. On his leading, co-accused Sahadev Basumatary was arrested from Assam-Meghalaya border near Tikrikilla, West Garo Hills,” informed SP, NGH, Swapnil V Pawar.

The SP informed that search operation is still ongoing to arrest the other accused person as well as the fact that the suspects were habitual offenders and were involved in many dacoity cases in Assam and Meghalaya.