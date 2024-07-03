116 killed in UP stampede

Hathras, July 2: As mnay as 116 people, 108 of them women and children, lost their lives in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday, officials said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured. A probe has been ordered. (IANS)