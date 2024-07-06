Saturday, July 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Rejoinder
The state government has clarified that the present Secretary of the PWD (Roads & Buildings) is KK Mawa and not LD Suchiang as published in the July 5, 2024, edition of The Shillong Times under the heading “NH6 repair: VPP’s Syngkon stealing Conrad’s thunder?’

Unclaimed body
The Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police has informed that one unidentified male, aged around 40-50 years, was found lying in an unconscious state in the middle of a road at 15th Mile, NH-06, on June 25 and had injuries on his body. After police inquiry, it was learned that the person had fallen from a scooty, the rider of which had fled the scene. The pillion rider, however, succumbed to his injuries on July 2 at Shillong Civil Hospital. The body, following the completion of all legal formalities, has been kept at the hospital morgue for identification. According to a statement in this regard, the deceased is approximately 5.5-foot tall, and has a swarthy complexion and oval face. He was found wearing a light bluish-green jacket and a pair of khaki colour cargo trousers. Meanwhile, anyone with the knowledge about the identity and address of the deceased has been asked to contact 9856084514.

Meeting
The first meeting of the newly constituted Anti-Ragging Committee of NEIGRIHMS will be held at 3 pm on July 11 at the Director’s Administrative Block, NEIGRIHMS.

Inauguration
The inaugural programme for the regional capacity-building workshop and conference on ‘Promoting Entrepreneurship among Indigenous Women of NER based on Non-Timber Forest Produce’ will be held from 9 am on July 8 at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.
Foundation Day
The National Law University (NLU), Meghalaya, will commemorate its first foundation day at 3 pm on July 8 at the university premises in Mayurbhanj, Shillong.

