Monday, July 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is actively working to codify the laws of various Syiemships and Sirdarships to strengthen the traditional laws and practices of the indigenous people.
KHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pynshngain N. Syiem informed that out of the 25 Syiemships, the KHADC has successfully codified the laws for 19.
The remaining six bills are pending with the District Council Affairs (DCA) department. Additionally, 19 out of 35 Sirdarships have been codified, with one more in the process. Draft bills for the remaining 10 Sirdarships are currently being prepared.
Syiem emphasised ongoing efforts to expedite the codification of customary laws and practices across all Syiemships and Sirdarships under KHADC’s jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, United Democratic Party (UDP) MDC Jambor War urged the Executive Committee of the KHADC to find effective ways to empower the indigenous community through this codification process.

Differently abled students from EKH, Ri-Bhoi feted
