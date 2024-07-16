Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘We will avenge death of our soldiers’: L-G Manoj Sinha

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, July 16: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Jammu’s Doda district. He said that the death of soldiers at the hands of terrorists will be “avenged.”

He posted on X: “I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families.”

“We will avenge death of our soldiers &amp; thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism &amp; provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations &amp; neutralise the terror ecosystem.”

Five security personnel including four army soldiers and a policeman have been killed in action in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces on Monday evening.

Over the last two months, nearly 12 terror attacks have taken place in the Jammu division. The modus operandi of the terrorists in the mountainous districts of Jammu division is hit-and-run attacks, which is being countered by the security agencies by deploying the army and CRPF on all mountain tops.

IANS

Previous article
Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda
Next article
Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC

New Delhi, July 16: Acting swiftly on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on...
NATIONAL

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States' Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday, said the visit to Adani...
Business

Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge

New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday hailed the new...
NATIONAL

Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, July 16: Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured during a nocturnal gunfight with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Acting swiftly on the recommendations...

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States' Ambassador to India,...

Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge

Business 0
New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and...
Load more

Popular news

Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Acting swiftly on the recommendations...

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States' Ambassador to India,...

Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge

Business 0
New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img