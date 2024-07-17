Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI has not been able to decide on the candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat after its contestant Annie Raja fared badly in the recent general elections. The party seems to be in a dilemma about taking on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Wayanad Lok Sabha fell vacant after the winner Rahul Gandhi decided to give it up and retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He, later announced the candidature of his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, from the seat.

The CPI is part of the INDIA bloc at the national level. At the same time, in Kerala, they are the second biggest ally in the ruling CPI(M)-led Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Their biggest enemy in the state is the Congress party. Though Annie Raja, seen as a national leader of the CPI, lost badly to Gandhi from the Wayanad seat, the only solace was she was able to bring down the margin of defeat from 4.37 lakh votes in 2019 to 3.64 lakh votes.

Just the other day Annie Raja, wife of CPI General Secretary D. Raja, minced no words during a meeting of the party leaders saying that she was particularly not keen on but was forced to contest by Binoy Viswan.

With Annie Raja expressing her displeasure, it has now become clear that she is not keen to take on Priyanka Gandhi and the onus is now on the Kerala unit of the CPI to find a candidate. While the Congress-led UDF is confident of retaining the seat, the only discussion in Wayanad is over the margin of victory.

The CPI contested four out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party won one seat here in 2014 and with Wayanad beyond their reach, they are in a spot of bother as another major defeat could leave them in deeper trouble.

IANS

Previous article
ADB forecasts robust growth in India’s industrial sector, rebound in agriculture
Next article
NITI Aayog vice chairman expects boost for agriculture in India’s growth strategy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid

Agartala, July 17: Even as the ethnic violence-hit Ganda Twisa in Dhalai District is limping back to normal,...
NATIONAL

Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report

Bengaluru, July 17: A highly technical Android malware campaign by Vietnamese hackers is targeting Indian users through fake...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vicky Kaushal reveals his father was once suicidal as he couldn’t find a job

Mumbai, July 17: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his upcoming comedy film ‘Bad Newz’,...
NATIONAL

Big jolt to Ajit Pawar as two dozen city leaders join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

Pune (Maharashtra), July 17: Spelling a setback for Nationalist Congress Party President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, July 17: Even as the ethnic violence-hit Ganda...

Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 17: A highly technical Android malware campaign...

Vicky Kaushal reveals his father was once suicidal as he couldn’t find a job

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 17: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, July 17: Even as the ethnic violence-hit Ganda...

Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 17: A highly technical Android malware campaign...

Vicky Kaushal reveals his father was once suicidal as he couldn’t find a job

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 17: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img