Truck collides with van on NH-6; 1 hurt

JOWAI, July 16: A collision between a van (ML04-A8136) and a truck (AS 01MC 0572) occurred on National Highway-6 at Mukhla, West Jaintia Hills, leading to the sole occupant and driver of the van sustaining injuries. The incident occurred at 3:40 pm near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Mukhla, just before reaching Thlumulong bridge.

According to witnesses, the truck was heading from the Mukhla side when it hit the van, which was en route to Mukhla.

The van was transporting waste boxes from Moodymmai village. Banrilang Ryndong has been identified as the van’s driver, who was promptly taken to Ummulong Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Following the accident, the truck involved in the collision was seized by officers from Ummulong Police Station for further investigation.