Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Truck collides with van on NH-6; 1 hurt

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

JOWAI, July 16: A collision between a van (ML04-A8136) and a truck (AS 01MC 0572) occurred on National Highway-6 at Mukhla, West Jaintia Hills, leading to the sole occupant and driver of the van sustaining injuries. The incident occurred at 3:40 pm near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Mukhla, just before reaching Thlumulong bridge.
According to witnesses, the truck was heading from the Mukhla side when it hit the van, which was en route to Mukhla.
The van was transporting waste boxes from Moodymmai village. Banrilang Ryndong has been identified as the van’s driver, who was promptly taken to Ummulong Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.
Following the accident, the truck involved in the collision was seized by officers from Ummulong Police Station for further investigation.

Previous article
Leaders recall Garo martyrs
Next article
Two senior govt officers to retire in coming mths
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Police personnel pay respects during a memorial service of Garo Labour Corps Day at Tura on Tuesday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA

BSF nabs B’deshi natl with liquor

SHILLONG, July 16: Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops on Monday apprehended a 22-year-old Bangladeshi national and seized...
MEGHALAYA

Achievement

Dr Rajiv Sarkar and co-authors Uniqueky Gratis Mawrie, Sampath Kumar, Barshana Goswami and Dr Sandra Albert of the...
MEGHALAYA

GH group withdraws plaint against ‘illegal’ teacher appointment

TURA, July 16: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI), which earlier alleged illegal appointment of two assistant teachers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police personnel pay respects during a memorial service of Garo Labour Corps Day at Tura on Tuesday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

BSF nabs B’deshi natl with liquor

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 16: Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops...

Achievement

MEGHALAYA 0
Dr Rajiv Sarkar and co-authors Uniqueky Gratis Mawrie, Sampath...
Load more

Popular news

Police personnel pay respects during a memorial service of Garo Labour Corps Day at Tura on Tuesday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

BSF nabs B’deshi natl with liquor

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 16: Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops...

Achievement

MEGHALAYA 0
Dr Rajiv Sarkar and co-authors Uniqueky Gratis Mawrie, Sampath...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img