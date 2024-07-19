Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Argentina’s vice-president defends Enzo Fernandez

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

BUENOS AIRES, July 18: Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel defended forward Enzo Fernandez and the national football team as they face huge backlash after an alleged ‘racist chant’ celebration following Copa America title victory.
The 2024 Copa America winners Argentina were seen celebrating inside the team bus by chanting ‘offensive’ and ‘derogatory’ chants directed towards the 2022 World Cup finalists France.
The video went viral after Fernandez went live on Instagram to share the celebrations with fans.
However, Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten “caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations.”
A lot of criticism has surrounded Fernandez but the Chelsea midfielder retains support from the vice president who said the chants tell the “truth they won’t admit”.
“No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a song on the pitch or for telling the truths they don’t want to admit,” Villarruel posted on her account on X.
“Argentina is a sovereign and free country. We never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone.
“But neither will we tolerate that they do it to us … Enzo I support you, (Lionel) Messi, thanks for everything! Argentinians always hold your head up high,” she added.
Earlier, Argentina sacked Undersecretary for Sports, Julio Garro after he demanded an apology from national football team captain Lionel Messi for alleged racist chanting.
The Sports undersecretary had demanded an apology from Messi and Argentine Football Federation president Claudio Fabian Tapia while speaking to a radio station Urbana Play on Wednesday.
He added that the video “leaves Argentina looking bad as a country.”
Argentina President Javier Milei’s Office on Thursday posted on X that Garro has been removed from his position.
“No government can tell what to comment, what to think or what to do to the Argentine National Team, World Champion and Two-time American Champion, or to any other citizen. For this reason, Julio Garro ceases to be Undersecretary of Sports of the Nation,” the account of Oficina del Presidente wrote on X.
However, FIFA is investigating the video that is doing rounds on social media after the French Football Federation (FFF) said it was “racist and discriminatory”.
“FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.
“FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.” (IANS)

Previous article
Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being organised for the first time in the state, even...
SALANTINI JANERA

Turao, NESLET Centre-ko songchina GSMC dabia

SHILLONG: Turao, State Level Eligiblility Test (SLET) Centre-B-ko kulichina gita Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) CEC, H.Q. Tura-ni...
SPORTS

Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players’ racist chants

LONDON, July 18: Lionel Messi faced calls to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina’s players after they...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Security forces foils infiltration bid in J&K, kill two terrorists Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed as security...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

SPORTS 0
SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being...

Turao, NESLET Centre-ko songchina GSMC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Turao, State Level Eligiblility Test (SLET) Centre-B-ko kulichina...

Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players’ racist chants

SPORTS 0
LONDON, July 18: Lionel Messi faced calls to apologize...
Load more

Popular news

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

SPORTS 0
SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being...

Turao, NESLET Centre-ko songchina GSMC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Turao, State Level Eligiblility Test (SLET) Centre-B-ko kulichina...

Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players’ racist chants

SPORTS 0
LONDON, July 18: Lionel Messi faced calls to apologize...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img