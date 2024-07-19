Friday, July 19, 2024
SPORTS

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being organised for the first time in the state, even though the state government wanted to organise it last year. However, since the turf quality at the JN stadium was not approved by the Football Federation of India, last year.
Answering if the stadium is ready to host it this year, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101Area, said, that the Football Federation of India is here in town and they will certify the turf by today evening.
Additionally, “I must compliment the state authorities and the chief engineer and people involved in sports ministry. You know the stadium which has come up, you’ll be proud to know, it’s of international standards. And for you people, please go there after three hours of torrential rain and see even if there is one inch of water standing on the ground.”
Talking about completion, he said, “As far as the completion is concerned, for the football tournament, we are nearly through, maybe another 3-4 days, I can give you a 100% status. The balance, the elements of the stadium, that is the running track and other things, may take some time. But we are not rushing on that. Our concern right now is to conduct the football matches.”Additionally, he mentioned, “The football turf is world class and people will be surprised seeing how the stadium has come up.”
The stadium is to accodate around 19,500 people, and earlier Chief Minister said that they have spent around 60 crores for the stadium.

