Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Austrian-made assault rifle recovered from slain terrorists in J&K’s Keran

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, July 19:  A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle, was recovered from the slain terrorists in J&K’s Keran sector. The Army said on Friday, “A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including a Steyr AUG (an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle), AK series rifle, five grenades, and other materials, was recovered from two killed foreign terrorists in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district yesterday”.

Two foreign terrorists were killed on Thursday when the Army and the J&K Police jointly foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district.

In a similar anti-infiltration operation in the Karnah sector of the same district on July 15, three terrorists were killed by the Army. Security forces are maintaining a maximum degree of alertness in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in the Jammu division of J&amp;K.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security review meeting on J&amp;K attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor, Ajit Kumar Doval. The PM ordered the immediate deployment of the Army and the security forces in sufficient strength to eradicate militancy from the otherwise peaceful areas of the Jammu division.

IANS

Previous article
OT Complex inaugurated at Bhoirymbong
Next article
Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political sparring over the recent order to display names of...
NATIONAL

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja M. D. Khedkar is expected to meet the Pune...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

Popular news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img