Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Microsoft experiences outage worldwide, netizens react

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 19:m  US tech giant Microsoft on Friday experienced a significant outage, affecting its services for users across many countries including India, the US, Japan, and Australia. According to crowd-sourced website Downdetector, users are experiencing outages across Skype, Office 265, Bing, Azure, Teams, and Xbox.

Users are seeing blue screen of death (BSOD) errors which reportedly are due to a Crowdstrike application update. “We have widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, occurring on multiple sensor versions. Investigating the cause. Technical alert (TA) will be published shortly,” according to a pinned thread on Reddit.

Microsoft said it is “observing a positive trend in service availability as it continues to mitigate the problem”, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Guardian reported that ABC news and banking apps, and airlines in Australia were hit by network outages linked to Microsoft.

Meanwhile, netizens celebrated the outage by sharing various humorous posts and memes on social media X.com “Happy Weekend, thank you #Microsoft #Bluescreen,” said a user. “How will Microsoft fix this xd when they are using Microsoft for their entire work,” added another. One user also “begged” Microsoft “to not fix the bluescreen for the next eight hours”.

IANS

Previous article
Strictest action will be taken, says Naveen Jindal after woman accuses company CEO of assault
Next article
Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political sparring over the recent order to display names of...
NATIONAL

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja M. D. Khedkar is expected to meet the Pune...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

Popular news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img