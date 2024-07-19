Friday, July 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Strictest action will be taken, says Naveen Jindal after woman accuses company CEO of assault

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 19:  Industrialist Naveen Jindal on Friday said that strictest and necessary action will be taken if proven after a woman alleged that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jindal Steel, Dinesh Kr Saraogi, sexually assaulted her on the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a social media post on X, the woman shared the incident that happened with her on the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston) on an Etihad flight.

Naveen Jindal responded to her on X, saying “Dear Ananya, thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero-tolerance policy for such matters”.

“I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken,” Naveen Jindal posted on X.

According to the woman, she was seated next to Saraogi. “He must be roughly 65 in age and told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up — very normal conversation about our roots, family, etc. He is from Churu in Rajasthan and both sons are married and settled in the US, etc,” she posted.

“The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies and I was like of course. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!” she alleged in a post on X.

She was left frozen in “shock and scare.” “He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully, the Etihad team was very proactive and took action immediately. They made me sit at their seating area and served me tea and fruits,” she further wrote. The woman said that she could not proceed with a complaint because she would have missed her connecting flight to Boston.

“I was escorted to the next gate to ensure he did not come near me. He also did not deny this when the cops asked him questions. I am sharing this because I want to remind everyone that something like this can happen to anyone,” the woman said.

IANS

