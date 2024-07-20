IIM Shillong enrols 400 students for 17th PGP batch

SHILLONG, July 19: The IIM Shillong recently enrolled 400 candidates for its 17th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) here.

According to a statement, the institute had received 2,29,533 applicants for the programme, following which they appeared for the CAT examinations and a subsequent personal interview.

It was after the evaluation that a total of 400 candidates were selected for the programme.

“The PGP 2024-26 batch demonstrates a balanced gender ratio with 45% female and 55% male participants. The average age of the batch is 23.7 years, with the youngest participant being 20 years old and the eldest 29 years old. Participants come from diverse academic backgrounds, with 35% holding engineering degrees and 65% from non-engineering disciplines. Apart from undergraduate degrees, participants also hold a variety of master’s degrees such as MA, MCom, ME, MS/MSc, MSc-Integrated, and MTech-Integrated,” the statement said.

“A significant 72% of the batch brings prior work experience, enriching classroom discussions with practical insights. The batch represents a wide geographic spread, with participants hailing from 21 states and 2 union territories across India,” it added.

Meanwhile, IIM Shillong Director, Prof. DP Goyal, commended the participants for their perseverance and dedication throughout the rigorous admissions process.