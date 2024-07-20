Saturday, July 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

IIM Shillong enrols 400 students for 17th PGP batch

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 19: The IIM Shillong recently enrolled 400 candidates for its 17th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) here.
According to a statement, the institute had received 2,29,533 applicants for the programme, following which they appeared for the CAT examinations and a subsequent personal interview.
It was after the evaluation that a total of 400 candidates were selected for the programme.
“The PGP 2024-26 batch demonstrates a balanced gender ratio with 45% female and 55% male participants. The average age of the batch is 23.7 years, with the youngest participant being 20 years old and the eldest 29 years old. Participants come from diverse academic backgrounds, with 35% holding engineering degrees and 65% from non-engineering disciplines. Apart from undergraduate degrees, participants also hold a variety of master’s degrees such as MA, MCom, ME, MS/MSc, MSc-Integrated, and MTech-Integrated,” the statement said.
“A significant 72% of the batch brings prior work experience, enriching classroom discussions with practical insights. The batch represents a wide geographic spread, with participants hailing from 21 states and 2 union territories across India,” it added.
Meanwhile, IIM Shillong Director, Prof. DP Goyal, commended the participants for their perseverance and dedication throughout the rigorous admissions process.

Previous article
M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs

SHILLONG, July 19: The All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), Meghalaya unit, on Friday strongly opposed any move...
MEGHALAYA

NGH village residents allege use of rusted pipes for JJM project

TURA, July 19: Locals, along with the Nokma of Menadoba village in North Garo Hills and presidents and...
MEGHALAYA

Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’ Federation as well as former Meghalaya State Commission for...
MEGHALAYA

Tongkhar happy with progress of SWKH water supply projects

MAWKYRWAT, July 19: Mawkyrwat MLA, Rentikton L. Tongkhar, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of water supply projects...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 19: The All India Bank Officers Confederation...

NGH village residents allege use of rusted pipes for JJM project

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 19: Locals, along with the Nokma of...

Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 19: The All India Bank Officers Confederation...

NGH village residents allege use of rusted pipes for JJM project

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 19: Locals, along with the Nokma of...

Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img