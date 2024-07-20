NGH village residents allege use of rusted pipes for JJM project

TURA, July 19: Locals, along with the Nokma of Menadoba village in North Garo Hills and presidents and secretaries of various local bodies in the area, have filed a complaint with the SDO of PHE, Kharkutta Subdivision, flagging the use of old and rusted iron water pipes for a Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in the same village.

According to the villagers, they had raised a verbal complaint on the matter with the junior engineer at the PHE Department, suggesting the use of good-quality pipes for the project.

Following this, a meeting was held by the villagers to confer about the issue. It was during the meeting that a resolution was taken to file a complaint to the SDO against the alleged anomaly in the JJM project.

“We all know that the rusted iron pipes, which are currently being used, will not be as long-lasting as new ones. We still also don’t know who the actual contractor or sub-contractor, responsible for this project, is. He has neither had any discussions with us nor is he looking after the construction as he is never present,” the villagers said.

Pointing out that people are being deprived of their due benefits, the complainants urged the official to take up the issue and ensure that the rusted pipes are removed and new ones are installed in their places.