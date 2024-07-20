Saturday, July 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NGH village residents allege use of rusted pipes for JJM project

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, July 19: Locals, along with the Nokma of Menadoba village in North Garo Hills and presidents and secretaries of various local bodies in the area, have filed a complaint with the SDO of PHE, Kharkutta Subdivision, flagging the use of old and rusted iron water pipes for a Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in the same village.
According to the villagers, they had raised a verbal complaint on the matter with the junior engineer at the PHE Department, suggesting the use of good-quality pipes for the project.
Following this, a meeting was held by the villagers to confer about the issue. It was during the meeting that a resolution was taken to file a complaint to the SDO against the alleged anomaly in the JJM project.
“We all know that the rusted iron pipes, which are currently being used, will not be as long-lasting as new ones. We still also don’t know who the actual contractor or sub-contractor, responsible for this project, is. He has neither had any discussions with us nor is he looking after the construction as he is never present,” the villagers said.
Pointing out that people are being deprived of their due benefits, the complainants urged the official to take up the issue and ensure that the rusted pipes are removed and new ones are installed in their places.

Previous article
Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups
Next article
M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

IIM Shillong enrols 400 students for 17th PGP batch

SHILLONG, July 19: The IIM Shillong recently enrolled 400 candidates for its 17th batch of Post Graduate Programme...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs

SHILLONG, July 19: The All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), Meghalaya unit, on Friday strongly opposed any move...
MEGHALAYA

Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’ Federation as well as former Meghalaya State Commission for...
MEGHALAYA

Tongkhar happy with progress of SWKH water supply projects

MAWKYRWAT, July 19: Mawkyrwat MLA, Rentikton L. Tongkhar, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of water supply projects...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IIM Shillong enrols 400 students for 17th PGP batch

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 19: The IIM Shillong recently enrolled 400...

M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 19: The All India Bank Officers Confederation...

Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’...
Load more

Popular news

IIM Shillong enrols 400 students for 17th PGP batch

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 19: The IIM Shillong recently enrolled 400...

M’laya bankers oppose bid to ‘privatise’ PSBs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 19: The All India Bank Officers Confederation...

Online trolling of women draws ire of ex-MSCW leader, GH groups

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 19: Members of Mothers’ Union and Mothers’...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img