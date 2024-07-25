Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall renamed as Gantantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap

New Delhi, July 25: In a significant development, two iconic halls of the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been renamed by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Durbar Hall will now be known as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ while Ashok Hall has been renamed as ‘Ashok Mandap’.

The renaming of the halls has been done to drop their British semblance and ‘bring them closer’ to the Indian cultural values and ethos. “Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the President of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people.

There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos,” said a press communique from the President’s House. While ‘Durbar Hall’ is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards, Ashok Hall served as a ballroom.

“The term ‘Durbar’ refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept of ‘Ganatantra’ is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue,” the press note further said.

Ashok Hall was originally a ballroom. The word ‘Ashok’ connotes someone who is “free from all sufferings” or is “bereft of any sorrow”. Also, Ashoka refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. “Renaming Ashoka Hall as Ashok Mandap brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word ‘Ashok’,” it said.

IANS