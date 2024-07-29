Grand Vitara surpasses 2 lakh sales in just 23 months: Maruti Suzuki India

Shillong, July 29: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said that it sold more than two lakh Grand Vitara cars in just 23 months, setting a new benchmark in the mid-SUV space.

The leading automaker said that it achieved the one lakh unit sales milestone in a year and added the next one lakh customers in a record period.

Launched in 2022, the model has pioneered a new era of SUVs, as ‘Strong Hybrid’ and ‘S-CNG’ variants witness a high demand, said the company.

“The Grand Vitara has revolutionised its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid. The ‘ALLGRIP’ technology has also resonated well with SUV lovers,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

“With a market share of 12 per cent in Q1 FY24, the Grand Vitara has not only established our credentials in the hyperactive mid-SUV segment but has also played a crucial role in growing the segment,” he added.

Meanwhile, India’s automobile exports registered a robust 15.5 per cent growth in the April-June quarter.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Market leader Maruti Suzuki India accounted for the highest exports with 69,962 vehicles during the quarter, up from 62,857 units in the same period last year.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India said that it is expanding the accelerator programme to include global startups, as it aims to further support the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’ initiatives. (IANS)