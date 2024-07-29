NHIDCL alerts govt on land hurdles for key road projects

SHILLONG, July 28: Road projects worth crores of rupees in Meghalaya are facing land acquisition problems even after years they were planned and sanctioned.

At a recent meeting, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) apprised the state government that some landowners are not allowing it to work on the Shillong-Dawki Road project as they have not received payment even after the disbursement of land compensation.

The NHIDCL had apprised the government about the need to resolve land issues at the Mawshun Bypass under the same project. Nearly four years are on but the issue pertaining to land in the area for a 700-metre-long road has not been resolved yet.

Similarly, the Umiam-Silchar high-speed road corridor planned through Meghalaya is facing challenges. During a survey, many landowners opposed parting away with their land.

They told the government in no uncertain terms to have an alternative alignment for the road.

The NHIDCL asked the government to hand over 100% of the land for the Shillong Western Bypass project for timely completion of the road.

Stating that nobody is authorised to check the documents of migrant labourers, the government apprised the NHIDCL that it is taking strict actions against the pressure groups.

The government asked the public sector undertaking to ensure proper documentations of the labourers before they are engaged in road construction work in the state.

The NHIDCL is implementing 17 road packages in Meghalaya, covering a distance of about 400 km and with a total outlay of Rs 7,218 crore.

Road issues in NST

Even as the government harps on the massive investment in the New Shillong Township (NST), the roads in the area still continue to be two-lanes despite provisions to develop them into four-lanes.

During a visit to the NST, this reporter found that the road from Ishyrwat till the NST is a two-lane. As work is underway for the construction of buildings and offices, road traffic has started increasing there.

From the junction below NEIAH, there is a road which leads up to NIFT and Shillong Technology Park.

Although it appears to be a four-lane road, its width was seemingly insufficient. Many patches were also noticed on the road. There are no visible signs that the road will be repaired although big institutions have started coming up there.

From the Shillong IT Park, the four-lane road becomes quite narrow and it continues to be so till IIM, Shillong. Hawkers were seen doing business in the area.

The government will shift the Secretariat and other offices to the NST in the next few years as part of its plan to decongest Shillong. It has already stated that it will invest around Rs 10,000 crore in phases to make the NST a futuristic and smart city and has initiated the process of acquiring additional land to expand the NST.