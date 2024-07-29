Monday, July 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

TMC refuses to accept MPSC's clarification

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Party demands independent inquiry into reassessment of OMR answer sheets

TURA, July 28: The Trinamool Congress in Garo Hills has refused to accept the clarification by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission on the reassessment of OMR answer sheets for the MPSC (Preliminary) examinations and had demanded an independent investigation into the matter.
“We are appalled and unconvinced by the MPSC’s response, which fails to address glaring inconsistencies and allegations of nepotism and favouritism. By ignoring these issues, the MPSC is essentially sweeping them under the rug. The lack of transparency and accountability in the OMR reassessment process is unacceptable,” TMC youth leader Richard Marak said on Sunday.
Marak demanded an immediate, independent, and comprehensive investigation into the entire process, including the circumstances surrounding the reassessment, candidate selection, and alleged irregularities, while adding that the unprecedented review lacked clear legal basis and has never happened before.
“Concerns have emerged regarding potential favouritism in the additional list, suggesting unfair advantages for individuals connected to prominent figures. These allegations necessitate a thorough and independent investigation to ensure fairness and impartiality,” he added.
Marak also questioned the legality of the additional list, as it appeared to violate Advertisement paragraph 8(1), which stipulated that the number of candidates called for the Main Examination shall not exceed 15 times the number of vacancies declared.
“If the additional list of 62 candidates exceeds the allowed 15:1 ratio, it would be a clear violation of the regulation, further solidifying the need for an investigation. The MPSC’s actions may have compromised the examination process’s integrity,” he said.
It may be recalled that the MPSC which has been accused of nepotism and favouritism after reassessment of the OMR answer sheets of the MCS (Preliminary) examinations held last year and notifying the results of additional list of 62 candidates qualified to appear for the MCS (Mains) examinations has made it clear that transparency and confidentiality at the highest level was maintained.
In a clarification issued on Friday, the MPSC said most, if not all public examinations, have a mechanism for a candidate to appeal against any faulty question/ answer and the same yardstick and policy was adopted by the commission.
“All measures have been taken to ensure that the questions set by the question setter/ examiner are error free. However, despite all these precautions and efforts errors do occur at times. The same is the case with most of the top recruitment authorities of the nation,” it said.

