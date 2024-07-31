Wednesday, July 31, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth Malhotra wishes his 'love' Kiara on her b'day: 'You're the kindest soul I know'

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 31: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has penned a romantic note for his wife and actress Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, calling her the ‘kindest soul’.

 

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor took to Instagram, and shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. The photo features Kiara, who is wearing a white dress, and is standing close to balloon decorations, which reads: “We love you.”

 

Sidharth wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know, here is to many more memories together.”

 

He gave the music of the track ‘Ranjha’ sung by B Praak, Jasleen Royal, and Romy to his post.

 

The song is from the 2021 biographical war film ‘Shershaah’, which was based on the life of Vikram Batra. The film features Sidharth in the lead, with Kiara as his lover Dimple Cheema.

 

The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

 

Kiara, who began her acting career in 2014 with the comedy film ‘Fugly’, was later seen portraying the real-life role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the sports biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey.

 

She has featured in movies like ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Laxmii’, ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, and most recently ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

 

Kiara next has Telugu political action thriller ‘Game Changer’, directed by S. Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan in a triple role.

 

She also has ‘War 2’ in the kitty.

 

On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller ‘Yodha’, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

 

He also starred in the action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. (IANS)

Shehnaaz Gill is ‘sunshine in a yellow dress’ in new Insta photos
