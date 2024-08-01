Thursday, August 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Sports minister inspects JNSC

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Shakliar Warjri on Wednesday inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex (JNSC) which will host the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup.
The inspection comes just two days before the crucial Group F match to be played between local favourites Shillong Lajong FC and Nepal’s Tribhuwan Army FC at 4 pm on Friday. The other two teams in the group are tournament favourites — Goa FC and Hyderabad FC.
Senior officials of the department and members of the Durand Cup Organising Committee accompanied the minister during the inspection.
Warjri expressed satisfaction with the preparation of one of the prestigious football tournaments of the country, and said he expects a large turnout to cheer for Shillong Lajong.

