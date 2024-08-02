Friday, August 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional bodies under the banner of the Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF) have resolved to stand up against pressure groups affecting the livelihoods of the local people by intimidating, restricting the movement and threatening the security of tourists.
The leaders of these 15 organisations met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday to condemn the July 26 incident where members of a pressure group stopped Assam-registered vehicles at Umtyngar and forced many tourists to return.
The issue was discussed at length and suggestions and solutions were put forth in the meeting.
Recalling the incident, MRTF president Allan West Kharkongor said an urgent meeting was called by the stakeholders of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region on July 27 morning.
The stakeholders included homestay owners, small retainers, guides and the Rangbah Shnongs of the communities affected.
The stakeholders expressed their anger at the so-called NGOs whose unwarranted action threatened to undo their hard work over the last 10 years to boost tourism in the region.
Kharkongor said the incident led to the cancellation of 30% of the accommodation bookings apart from affecting the tourist-dependent businesses of the local traders.
He added that the stakeholders foresee a further drop in business due to the bad impression the incident created among people across the country.
“We shall no longer remain the silent spectators of disturbances and lawlessness created by such NGOs, threatening to kill the tourism industry,” he said.
“We urge the government to ensure that the law and order is maintained in the state, which is vital for the growth of tourism in Meghalaya,” he said.
The MRTF advised the government to request the Airports Authority of India to fast-track the introduction of mid-size aircraft (as suggested by the High Court of Meghalaya recently) to and from the Shillong Airport. Flights between Shillong and the metros across the country could partly solve the tourist taxi issue between operators in Assam and Meghalaya, it said.
The MRTF also suggested a regular airport-Shillong and airport-Sohra shuttle bus service.
Other suggestions included setting up a police outpost at Umtyngar and Mobile Tourist Police bikes along the Umtyngar-Dawki and the Umtyngar-Sohra roads to instil a sense of security in the travellers.
“Such steps can send positive signals to the tourists planning to visit Meghalaya during the next festival season,” Kharkongor said, hoping for a positive response from the government.

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday
