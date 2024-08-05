EKH village bans tourist entry on Sundays to maintain cleanliness

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 4: A village in East Khasi Hills, Khlieh A Sem, has announced a ban on tourist entry to its popular spots on Sundays. This decision, made by the village dorbar (council), aims to ensure that the area remains clean and free from pollution caused by plastic waste.

Located in Mawkynrew constituency, Khlieh A Sem has become an emerging tourist destination, known for its stunning waterfalls — Kshaid Pdem, Kshaid Sohryngkiah, and Kshaid Blew Blew.

Despite its growing popularity, the village is committed to maintaining its cleanliness and natural beauty.

Sordar (chief) of the village Shyrman Nongrum explained that the decision to restrict tourist access on Sundays was influenced by the villagers’ engagement in church services, which leaves no one available to monitor and manage waste disposal. “We want to make it clear that we welcome tourists to visit our village,” Nongrum said. “However, without proper supervision, we cannot ensure that the cleanliness of the village is maintained.”

The village has also taken steps to maintain local infrastructure. “In a small way, we are making efforts to maintain the road and footpaths,” Nongrum added. Tourists are asked to adhere to regulations set by the village dorbar, including using only designated roads and respecting posted guidelines.

The Dorbar has petitioned the state government for assistance in developing infrastructure to promote tourism. Mitri Suting, a member of the Dorbar, said the village emerged as one of the sought-after tourist destinations since 2022. The waterfalls in the village are not known to many, he added.

“We are committed to preserve the environment and cleanliness of the village. We have put up a notice board with the do’s and don’ts that people need to follow,” Suting said.